 

Bielsa named a strong team at the Emirates Stadium for the fourth round tie and even threw the returning Kalvin Phillips into the mix; Phillips clocked the full 90 minutes.

 

Leeds though conceded in the 55th minute when Calum Chambers scored just seconds after being introduced from the bench, with the defender getting on the end of good work from Nicolas Pepe to head the hosts in front.

 

 

Arsenal then grabbed a second goal when Eddie Nketiah, a former Leeds loanee, took advantage of a poor header from Liam Cooper and rounded Illan Meslier to score the Gunners’ second in the 69th minute.

 

2-0 was how it ended as Leeds exited the EFL Cup, passing up an opportunity to reach the quarter-final.

 

 

Fans have weighed in with their views, with Will feeling that Leeds are lacking creativity and failed to address it in the summer transfer window.

 

For Joe, the problem is more a lack of goals and he does not see where in the side they are going to come from.

 

Tom thinks that Leeds’ performances so far are highlighting why Bielsa’s preference for a small squad does not work in English football, while Steve questioned why Jack Harrison’s form has fallen off a cliff.

 

Ollie is concerned about midfielder Mateusz Klich and Tim thinks there is a real lack of urgency about Leeds.

 

Andrew meanwhile simply dubbed the mistakes which let Arsenal score “not acceptable”, but Bobby is already looking ahead to January.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 