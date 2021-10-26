A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media in the wake of the Whites’ EFL Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal and are concerned at the form being shown by Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Bielsa named a strong team at the Emirates Stadium for the fourth round tie and even threw the returning Kalvin Phillips into the mix; Phillips clocked the full 90 minutes.

Leeds though conceded in the 55th minute when Calum Chambers scored just seconds after being introduced from the bench, with the defender getting on the end of good work from Nicolas Pepe to head the hosts in front.

Arsenal then grabbed a second goal when Eddie Nketiah, a former Leeds loanee, took advantage of a poor header from Liam Cooper and rounded Illan Meslier to score the Gunners’ second in the 69th minute.

2-0 was how it ended as Leeds exited the EFL Cup, passing up an opportunity to reach the quarter-final.

Fans have weighed in with their views, with Will feeling that Leeds are lacking creativity and failed to address it in the summer transfer window.

For Joe, the problem is more a lack of goals and he does not see where in the side they are going to come from.

Tom thinks that Leeds’ performances so far are highlighting why Bielsa’s preference for a small squad does not work in English football, while Steve questioned why Jack Harrison’s form has fallen off a cliff.

Ollie is concerned about midfielder Mateusz Klich and Tim thinks there is a real lack of urgency about Leeds.

Andrew meanwhile simply dubbed the mistakes which let Arsenal score “not acceptable”, but Bobby is already looking ahead to January.

We have no creativity at all, it’s not even our defence that is the problem really our midfield/attack is lacking now & it’s not like it wasn’t highlighted during the transfer window too. #LUFC — Will (@WM80_) October 26, 2021

Big worry is that at the minute there appears to be no goals in this Leeds team . #lufc — Joe Nicholson (@joenico251991) October 26, 2021

Proof this season small squads don’t work in England like it might abroad #lufc — Tom Harris (@Tohmus__) October 26, 2021

What has genuinely happened to Jack Harrison? The lad just looks such a shadow of himself these days and is bang out of form. Has proven he can perform at a good level. Can’t explain what has gone wrong with him. #LUFC — Steve Wyss (@meatmansoccer) October 26, 2021

Klich looks knackered, he’s completely lost it since last Christmas 😂 Not good enough anymore unfortunately 😢 #lufc — Ollie (@lufc_ollie) October 26, 2021

There seems to be a lack of attacking urgency that we had last season – this is noticeable every match, not just this one. Why are we not powering forward over and over anymore? #lufc #LeedsUnited #ARSLEE — Tim Hoolahan 💙🤍💛 (@TimHoolahan) October 26, 2021

Gifted opposition 2 goals this is not acceptable #lufc — Andrew brewer (@Murderball007) October 26, 2021