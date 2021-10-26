Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening in the EFL Cup.

If the Whites can plot a path past the Gunners tonight then they would book a spot in the EFL Cup quarter-final and be just a stone’s throw from a push to reach Wembley.

However, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has seen his squad hit by injuries and may view the EFL Cup as less of a priority than his side making progress in the Premier League.

Tonight, Bielsa opts to field Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back the Leeds boss picks Cody Drameh and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk in the centre.

In midfield, Bielsa looks towards Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw, while Daniel James, Jack Harrison and, in the number 10 role, Tyler Roberts, support Rodrigo.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich.

Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Drameh, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, James, Roberts, Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cooper, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood