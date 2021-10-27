Some Celtic fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on whether Mikey Johnston should start ahead of Liel Abada against Hibernian tonight.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be looking to continue their three-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership when they lock horns with Hibernian at Easter Road.

With Kyogo Furuhashi, Georgios Giakoumakis and Jota leading the line in Celtic’s last match against St. Johnstone, some Hoops fans feel Johnston or Abada could come into the line-up against Hibs.

Expressing his thoughts on Abada and Johnston, MonTheHoopleheads labelled the Israeli a one trick pony and suggested Johnston should start today as he can put fear in defenders.

Stevie believes Johnston deserves to start against Hibernian and went on to stress the need for Celtic to rotate the squad to avoid the burnout of players.

Patsy explained that Johnston has looked sharp in his recent appearances, but says that Postecoglou should consider starting him against Livingston this weekend instead.

Bhoys Analytics cited Johnston’s recent performances as why he should start against Hibs and insisted that Abada could benefit from resting as he feels he has been inconsistent.

Celtic Symphony is hopeful that Postecoglou plays Johnston, Furuhashi and Jota up front against Hibs, with Giakoumakis featuring from the bench.

While many argued that Johnston deserves a start ahead of Abada, Paul is of the view that the 20-year-old is still head and shoulders above the Scot.

I rate Mikey so highly, honestly think the first time he can get a real season under his belt we’ll be struggling to hold onto him, Abada has done great so far but he’s a bit of a one trick pony, reminds me of a 19 year old Forrest, Mikey puts the fear in defenders. — MonTheHoopleheads (@hoopleheads_) October 27, 2021

Johnston deserves the start but we have so many options and need to use them to avoid burnout in any case — Stevie🟢⚪️ (@stevieblock102) October 27, 2021

Yeah. Johnston has looked really sharp his last few appearances. I’d maybe hold off for 1 more game & start him vs Livi at home on Saturday. — Patsy Gallacher (@ABurningPride) October 27, 2021

Yeah has performed well when he’s came on. Abada could do with rest. Has become more inconsistent the more games he’s played — Bhoys Analytics (@BhoysAnalytics) October 27, 2021

Massive game tonight. Any type of win does us. Hopefully, Ange will go with a front 3 of Johnston, Kyogo & Jota. With big Gio coming on later. Need the pace & movement of Kyogo to spearhead our attacks. Giving their CBs no peace, as his clever runs causes havoc in their defence. — Celtic Symphony (@DM8883) October 27, 2021