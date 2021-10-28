Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has insisted that he enjoyed his time under Jose Mourinho and stressed that the Portuguese worked extremely hard behind the scenes to improve the team.

Mourinho succeeded perhaps one of the most loved coaches in Tottenham’s era in Mauricio Pochettino and he struggled to make an impact before he was sacked towards the end of last season.

The Portuguese’s style of football was slammed by Tottenham fans and his inability to haul Spurs up to challenge for Champions League football eventually ended his time at the club.

But Lamela stressed that he absolutely enjoyed working under the current Roma boss and he was a brilliant coach.

He is aware that Mourinho ultimately did not succeed but stressed that does not take away from the hard work he put in behind the scenes.

“Jose is an amazing coach”, Lamela told The Times.

“His mentality is amazing.

“He tried his best for the club — I can say that because it’s the truth.

“I know how hard he worked for Tottenham, he was a great guy as well and I enjoyed the time with him.”

Mourinho took charge of Roma in the summer and the Serie A giants are now fourth in the league table at the moment.