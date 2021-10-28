Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has expressed his delight in seeing starlet Dan Neil getting another full game under his belt and stressed he will have learned a lot from their shootout win against Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Cup.

Neil has been a fixture under Johnson this season and played the full 90 minutes for Sunderland against QPR in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old caught the eye with a solid outing on Tuesday, as the game went into penalties, which Sunderland ultimately won 3-1.

Black Cats boss Johnson believes Neil will have learned a lot from the clash against the Hoops, especially given the stage of his career.

Johnson explained that Neil was great on the pitch against QPR in patches, while also struggling at times with the pace of the game, but stressed clocking up another 90 minutes only helped him with his development.

“Dan Neil’s a good example, he’s about 15 games into his career and he’ll have learned so much from tonight”, Johnson told a press conference.

“At times he did some great things, at times the pace of the game was a challenge.

“You can only grow by having these experiences.

“When you then compete, you can really grow and your bar just gets higher and higher and higher.”

Sunderland are back in League One action at the weekend when they take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium and Neil, who is expected to feature in the clash, will be determined to continue his development under Johnson’s watchful eye.