Former Leeds United star Shaun Derry is of the view that Cody Drameh will not be wanting to continue playing in the Under-23s for too long having made his senior debut on Tuesday in an EFL Cup clash against Arsenal.

With Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton sidelined with injury, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa decided to hand Drameh his senior bow on Tuesday night in the Whites’ 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Although his debut turned out to be bittersweet, Drameh caught the eye with a solid outing and impressed the likes of ex-Leeds star Derry.

The 43-year-old feels that Drameh will want to be involved in the first team set-up as much as he can as the season progresses having finally made his debut.

Derry stressed that the teenager needs to avoid getting lost in the system by continuing to be part of Under-23s football too long and should push for first team minutes at Elland Road or leave for another club that will provide him with opportunities.

Asked what he thinks is next for Drameh, Derry said on BBC Radio Leeds post-match: “Well, he will be wanting to stick around this squad.

“He will be wanting to be on the bench and he will be wanting to encounter moments like tonight as quickly as possible.

“He will be gutted in the sense that we have lost the game, but also that they are out of the competition because the chances are that he would have probably played in the next round if they would have got through tonight.

“But I think when you make your debut, you want to make your second and your third and your fourth appearance pretty quickly, otherwise you can get lost in the system.

“And as good as the football club are, you do not want to be playing for the Under-23s too long.

“So, he either plays for this football club or he goes and kind of gets opportunities at someone else’s football club to be a first team player because I think that is the next moment once you made your debut.”

Drameh has already made the bench in the Premier League four times so far this season and will be hoping to make his top flight debut in the near future.