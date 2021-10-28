Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has revealed that he told Joe Gelhardt that he should have scored two goals against Wolves last weekend.

The 19-year-old striker was sparkling in his second-half cameo against Wolves and won Leeds the penalty that earned them a point in injury time at Elland Road.

The former Wigan academy product is an exciting talent and there have been palpable expectations around him at Leeds since he joined the club last year.

Gelhardt’s performance last weekend won hearts and Bamford admitted that he is built like a tank despite his tender years and is a massive talent at Leeds.

The Leeds striker revealed that while he congratulated the youngster after the Wolves game, he did tell him that he should have scored twice with the chances he had.

Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “[Yes he is] 19 but he is built like a 26-year-old.

“But then you look at his face and he is kind of got a babyface. He is going to be good and he is so unassuming as well.

“I did text him after and obviously said really well done but you should have bloody scored two though.”

With Bamford still out injured, Gelhardt could get more opportunities in Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the coming games as he continues to impress.