 

Steven Gerrard’s side dropped points for the fourth time in the Scottish Premiership this season on Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aberdeen at home.

 

Reflecting on the game, former Rangers star McCann expressed his disappointment with the Light Blues’ performance and admitted that the Dons deserved a point from the match.

 

 

McCann expected the Scottish Premiership champions to step up in the second half after a poor first 45 minutes, but conceded that the side failed to show any spark.

 

While Alfredo Morelos scored from James Tavernier’s cross from a free-kick and the skipper scored from the spot to earn a point, McCann pointed out that Rangers failed to create any significant chances from open play and explained that their recent form is a real concern.

 

 

I am disappointed, I have to say, in Rangers’ performance“, McCann said on Rangers TV post match.

 

I thought Aberdeen were well worth a point, I have to say that.

 

 

We discussed at half-time in great length about how Rangers were playing, said you can’t start games like that.

 

I expected Rangers to come out in second half and really be firing, didn’t see much spark at all.

 

Trying to think about chances created in open play – I know we spoke about we could have been ahead with [Connor] Goldson’s header and stuff like that, but actually in reflection, didn’t create anything, nothing, so that is a concern.

 

And how they are playing at the minute is a concern for Steven Gerrard.

 

With Rangers dropping two points to Aberdeen and Celtic winning 3-1 against Hibernian, the Hoops have now closed the gap with the Light Blues to just two points.

 