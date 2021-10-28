Former Rangers star Neil McCann was disappointed with how the Gers struggled to create chances from open play against Aberdeen and admitted that the side’s current form is a real concern.

Steven Gerrard’s side dropped points for the fourth time in the Scottish Premiership this season on Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aberdeen at home.

Reflecting on the game, former Rangers star McCann expressed his disappointment with the Light Blues’ performance and admitted that the Dons deserved a point from the match.

McCann expected the Scottish Premiership champions to step up in the second half after a poor first 45 minutes, but conceded that the side failed to show any spark.

While Alfredo Morelos scored from James Tavernier’s cross from a free-kick and the skipper scored from the spot to earn a point, McCann pointed out that Rangers failed to create any significant chances from open play and explained that their recent form is a real concern.

“I am disappointed, I have to say, in Rangers’ performance“, McCann said on Rangers TV post match.

“I thought Aberdeen were well worth a point, I have to say that.

“We discussed at half-time in great length about how Rangers were playing, said you can’t start games like that.

“I expected Rangers to come out in second half and really be firing, didn’t see much spark at all.

“Trying to think about chances created in open play – I know we spoke about we could have been ahead with [Connor] Goldson’s header and stuff like that, but actually in reflection, didn’t create anything, nothing, so that is a concern.

“And how they are playing at the minute is a concern for Steven Gerrard.“

With Rangers dropping two points to Aberdeen and Celtic winning 3-1 against Hibernian, the Hoops have now closed the gap with the Light Blues to just two points.