Liverpool loan star Rhys Williams is hopeful that he has impressed Swansea City boss Russell Martin with his performance for the club’s Under-23s side this week.

Williams, who remained an unused substitute in Swansea’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City last weekend, played the full 90 minutes for their Under-23s side against Watford on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who has made four senior team appearances for Swansea this season, got 90 minutes under his belt and helped the side to a 2-1 win over the Hornets.

Williams explained that he tried to implement the way Swansea boss Martin wants him to play against Watford and is hopeful that he has impressed the Englishman with his performance.

While he is hopeful that the display will help in his push for more first team football, Williams is delighted to have played the entirety of the match as he feels it will keep him ready for action.

“When I’m called upon I need to be ready and I don’t want to be blowing up, so to get 90 minutes under my belt and to play the way we wanted to play was a good feeling“, Williams was quoted as saying by Swansea’s website.

“I don’t want to be called upon and not have the match minutes in my legs.

“My aim is obviously to come here and play games and hopefully I’ll get the chance to do that and earn my shirt when I am called upon.

“I was trying to implement the way Russell Martin wants me to play in the first team and hopefully he’s happy with the way I played.“

Having not started a match for Swansea since last month, Williams will be hopeful of earning his way back into Martin’s starting eleven soon.