Juventus are closely planning their transfer spend in order to have the funds needed to make a move for Newcastle United target Dusan Vlahovic next summer.

Vlahovic has rejected an offer of a new contract from Fiorentina and is unlikely to agree to sign fresh terms with the Italian club.

The Serbian striker is more than likely to leave Fiorentina next summer and some of the biggest clubs are considering signing him at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is wanted at Tottenham where Fabio Paratici is a big fan and Liverpool have also been linked with an interest in him. However, newly rich Newcastle recently made an enquiry about Vlahovic and are keen.

Within Italy, Juventus are massive admirers of Vlahovic and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are closely monitoring their transfer spend in order to have the funds for the Serbian next summer.

The Italian giants are looking to bring in midfielders in January and next summer and are considering culling a few from their squad to make space on their wage bill.

But they are closely looking at their finances as well as Juventus are aware that it would need a big-money deal to sign Vlahovic.

Fiorentina are resigned to losing him next year but want around €60m before agreeing to sell him.

Vlahovic is a massive target for Juventus and they are already planning financially to be ready to sign him next summer.