Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has claimed that Manchester United made the better offer when his club landed Erling Haaland in January 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally visited Haaland and his family to move to Old Trafford and was quietly confident of landing the forward who he managed at Molde previously.

But Dortmund eventually won the race and they have turned the forward into one of the most sought after attackers in European football with some of the biggest clubs chasing him.

But Watzke conceded that Dortmund’s offer to Haaland was not the best and Manchester United indeed made the better proposal.

However, he stressed that Mino Raiola, the striker’s agent, felt that moving to Dortmund was the best course of action for his client at that stage of his career as the club give young players a chance to play regularly.

“Our offer for Haaland was not the best”, Watzke told OMR.

“The offer from Manchester United was better. However, Mino Raiola realised that Erling is better off with us.

“We have no inhibitions to let them play.”

Manchester United are said to have refused to include a release clause, which became the sticking point.

The Red Devils are interested in snapping him up next summer but will face competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.