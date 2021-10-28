Cesc Fabregas has revealed that former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard is the toughest player he faced during his spell at Arsenal and hailed the atmosphere on offer at Anfield.

After initially joining Arsenal’s youth system from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2003, Fabregas made over 300 appearances for the Gunners before he returned to his boyhood club in August 2011.

The midfielder, a fan favourite at Arsenal, won a FA Cup at the club all the while battling it out in the middle of the park against some of the most revered players in the history of Premier League.

And Fabregas has revealed that current Rangers boss and former Liverpool skipper Gerrard is the hardest player he faced during his spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked who is the toughest player he has faced while playing for Arsenal, Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “Steven Gerrard”.

Fabregas added that out of all the stadiums he has played in as part of a visiting team, Anfield stands out as he loved playing there.

“Against, most probably Anfield”, Fabregas revealed when asked about the stadium with the best atmosphere.

“Loved playing there.”

The midfielder also went on to reveal that Antonio Conte, his boss at former club Chelsea is the most demanding manager he has had so far in his career.

“Antonio Conte”, Fabregas replied on being asked about the toughest coach he has had.