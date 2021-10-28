Former Rangers star Neil McCann is of the view that the Gers sorely miss Ryan Kent and explained what makes the Englishman so important for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Light Blues suffered their second Scottish Premiership draw in three games against Aberdeen as Stephen Glass’ side earned a point at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the game, former Rangers star McCann explained that Gerrard’s side should have looked to exploit Dean Campbell and Funso Ojo playing out of position for the Dons.

McCann suggested that Rangers would have benefitted from having Kent on the pitch against Aberdeen, with the likes of Scott Wright, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos unable to replicate what the Englishman does for the side.

Explaining Kent’s importance to the side, McCann insisted that the former Liverpool star’s energy off the ball helps in making Rangers’ pressing effective.

The former Rangers man also pointed out how Kent does more intensive running than any other Gers player before admitting that Gerrard’s side are feeling the effects of not having his spark and energy.

“I’ll be honest, they gave a great shift, Dean Campbell is naturally left-sided and Ojo is naturally right-sided, but they are not defensively-minded“, McCann said on Rangers TV after the game.

“I don’t think Rangers have a player like Kent just now [to go at them], Scott Wright is and he promises to be one, but for some reason, he has not exploded the way we would have liked him to do.

“Kent’s energy off the ball is so important as well out of possession because of how Rangers press.

“They can actually send teams into little traps and they explode and they go and press it because he does more high intensity running than any other Rangers player, that has been proved, and he can get teams into trouble, but he goes beyond.

“Talk about Connor Goldson, Connor Goldson, last year, was hitting diagonals into space because teams were thinking ‘Rangers come and they are going to go and press them’ and they are playing in front of you and suddenly you’ve got a spring.

“I don’t think Rangers have that spring beyond for a wee bit now since he has left the side because Hagi is not quick, Roofe likes to come to feet, Morelos isn’t doing it for me, Scott Wright maybe isn’t that type of player, I don’t know, I think he could be.

“But, for whatever reason, the formula has not gone and to play two tens just now with a lack of energy and a lack of spark, I think it is really starting to affect Rangers.“

Kent has been sidelined with an injury since midway through September and it remains to be seen when he will be back in action for the Scottish Premiership champions.