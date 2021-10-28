Sol Bamba is sure that there are worse teams in the Premier League than Leeds United and is expecting the Whites to look better once Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford are back fit.

Striker Bamford has missed a host of recent games for the Whites with an ankle injury, while vice-captain Ayling also remains sidelined.

Leeds have struggled to get results, winning just once in the Premier League this season, but Bamba is not concerned as he feels when the injured players return, things will turn.

Asked whether Leeds’ current run of form worries him, Bamba said on Sky Sports: “Worried? No.

“I think Patrick Bamford is a massive miss because of course you miss his goals, but he sets up the press and is very important for the whole set-up of the team.

“I think he is a massive miss.

“Luke Ayling as well, vice-captain, he is very, very important.

“I think when those players are going to come back in, Leeds will look a bit better.”

Leeds are due to visit Norwich this weekend and the clash is being viewed as key given the Canaries are rock bottom of the league.

Bamba is not concerned about the prospect of relegation though as he is sure there are worse teams in the Premier League than Leeds.

“I wouldn’t be too worried because I do think there are worse teams than Leeds in the Premier League but they need to win games and the game this weekend is massive.”

Leeds are currently three points clear of the relegation zone and have just been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Arsenal.