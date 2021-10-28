Miguel Almiron’s agent has dismissed talk of him leaving Newcastle United next summer and believes he will be part of the rebuild of the squad.

Almiron has been an enigmatic presence at Newcastle since his arrival and has made 100 appearances for the club.

It was claimed recently that Newcastle are planning to move him on next summer as the new owners look to shape their squad with heavy investment into the team.

Elche are reportedly interested in snapping him up but Daniel Campos, his agent, rubbished the rumours and stressed that the speculation has no foundation.

The Paraguayan’s agent claimed that he sees the player be part of the rebuild Newcastle are planning along with a few other stars in the squad.

Campos claimed that he will soon speak to the new owners and try to understand their plans.

Almiron’s agent told Paraguayan radio station Versus Radio on 970AM when asked about the Elche speculation: “I also read it but the truth is that there is no basis and no foundation.

“We know absolutely nothing but I see it to be totally unlikely.

“Almiron has two and half years left on his contract and we will see if he leaves as in principle he would be part of the rebuild of the squad with a few other players.

“In the next few days, we will talk with the new owners and see what their plans are.”

It seems Almiron sees himself as part of the revolution Newcastle are planning towards in the coming years.