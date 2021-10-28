Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted that he would be excited to play alongside Rodrigo if the Spaniard shows the form that he displayed against Wolves last weekend.

Rodrigo took the injury-time penalty that earned Leeds a point at home against Wolves last time around, but the Spaniard was brilliant throughout.

Marcelo Bielsa said after the game that his team should have won and the attacker was a constant threat against Wolves, especially in the final 30 minutes of the game.

Bamford was not part of the team as he is out injured at the moment, but he was excited to see Rodrigo perform and felt that his team-mate was nothing short of brilliant.

He admitted that looking from his point of view, if the Spaniard continues to play at his best, he would be excited to link up with him once he is back in the team.

The Leeds striker said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I have got to say, I felt while watching it, Rodrigo was brilliant, which was nice to see.

“He kind of showed what he can do, which was important.

“Looking at it from the selfish side of me, I am buzzing if he is playing like that and he is behind me.

“That’s brilliant because he was good.

“It’s a tossup between him and the fans in the last half-an-hour helped change that game.”

Leeds will hope that Rodrigo will carry his form into the Norwich game on Sunday and helps them to get three points.