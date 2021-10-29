A section of Manchester United fans are still not sold on the idea of Brendan Rodgers potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

With Solskjaer under pressure to save his job at Old Trafford, Manchester United are believed to be sounding out potential replacements.

Antonio Conte has been heavily linked with the job, but there claims that Manchester United are eyeing Rodgers as the man who could go on to replace Solskjaer at the helm.

However, a section of the fans are not convinced and stressed that Manchester United need a proven manager, which many of them feel the Leicester boss is not.

Alexei, Caleb and Manchester United fan account UtdFaithfuls do not believe Rodgers is the man to take them forward, while Haider does not believe the club will spend the money to snare him away from Leicester.

Sib feels Rodgers is much more suited to Manchester United than Conte, but Fred remains to be convinced he would leave Leicester in the middle of the season.

Rob Blanchett believes Rodgers is an elite level coach and a world-class manager and insisted that he remains highly rated in football despite what fans think of him.

Rodgers did leave Celtic for Leicester in the middle of the season, but it remains to be seen how he reacts if Manchester United make a move for him in the coming weeks.

We now have a world class team.

We simply have to win with it and we need a world class manager to to that.

Brendan Rodgers is not the man. — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) October 29, 2021

We’ve gone from Zidane, Conte and Ten Haag to Rodgers and Potter in a matter of days. pic.twitter.com/pUsLTfuXej — 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣⚡ (@Caleb_Mufc) October 29, 2021

Brendan Rodgers is a good coach but do I see him win the Premier League ahead of Pep, Klopp and Tuchel? NO. Antonio Conte isn’t my preferred option but definitely the better candidate to challenge those elite coaches. #mufc — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 29, 2021

The club are cheap, there’s no way they pay off Ole and then buy out Rodgers from his contract at Leicester #MUFC https://t.co/RUr6TXFpgd — Haider Rubbani 🇵🇸🇾🇪🎙⚽️ (@Haider_Rubbani) October 29, 2021

I’d take Brendan Rodgers over Conte or Zidane by the way. Way more suited to us. #MUFC — Sib (@SibUWLD) October 29, 2021

Big If Ole gets sacked in the following weeks I don’t think Rodgers will leave Leicester in the middle of the season to take #MUFC job. — Fred (@FredyTheRed) October 29, 2021