Patrice Evra has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo feels truly loved Manchester United, which he never got when he was in Italy with Juventus.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer and has scored three times in six Premier League appearances for the club thus far.

Manchester United are in the doldrums at the moment with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure, but there are suggestions that the Portuguese is holding the dressing room together.

Ronaldo was criticised when he was in Italy for being selfish and he even came in for criticism from Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Evra feels Ronaldo was unjustly criticised at Juventus and Allegri should have kept his opinion on the Portuguese in house.

He feels that the forward feels truly loved and appreciated at Manchester United and Juventus should have understood that he would have done everything for them had he been more loved.

Evra told Italian daily La Repubblica: “The criticism of Ronaldo in Italy has been a bit ridiculous and hypocritical.

“There was no need to say such stuff in public that Cristiano would not have played anyway.

“Ronaldo’s only true love is Manchester United. Nobody would criticise him there.

“Juventus should have understood that Cristiano demands love and respect and he will give his life for you.”

Ronaldo has come under fire at Old Trafford from pundits for his reluctance to press from the front.