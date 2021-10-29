A host of Newcastle United fans have been left impressed with what they have seen of Graeme Jones during his interim stint as Magpies boss, believing him to be a breath of fresh air after Steve Bruce.

Jones took charge of the Newcastle first team following the departure of Bruce and he has claimed that his remit remains until the Chelsea game this weekend.

While Bruce was widely unpopular amongst Newcastle fans, Jones has impressed the Magpies faithful with the way he conducts himself and speaks to the press.

Fans have taken to social media to praise Jones, and Skirgey admitted that the interim manager has been a breath of fresh air following the Bruce era at Newcastle.

Tom is pleased to listen to Jones and Chris is happy with the way the interim boss respects everyone and is completely different to his predecessor.

Mouth of the Tyne insisted that, unlike Bruce, Jones sound intelligent and positive during press conferences and is so different from his former boss.

Chris Curtis and Jonathan Grieve believe that the interim manager is a class act and treats the club with respect and dignity.

Himanshu Dhingra meanwhile is looking forward to the announcement of the new manager from the Newcastle board and floated a potential appointment.

It remains to be seen if Jones will have any part to play in the new manager’s backroom team.

Full respect to Jones he speaks very well to the media & it’s such a refreshing change to Bruce but we need his replacement in as soon a s so we can move forward #nufc — Skirgey (@Skirgey) October 29, 2021

Graeme Jones’ voice 😍, makes me happy makes me smile #NUFC — Tom ⚫⚪🇪🇸 (@ManquilloSZN) October 29, 2021

GJ is so sound. Love how he uses people’s names to address them, loads of respect shown. Like night and day from the previous incumbent. #NUFC https://t.co/wbUUxYflsH — Chris (@HowayStats) October 29, 2021

Jones is absolutely embarrassing Bruce with these informative, intelligent, upbeat, positive, pre-match Pressers. Literally wiping the floor with him without even saying a word about him or even mentioning his name.#NUFC — Mouth of the Tyne (@ToonMouthTyne) October 29, 2021

Such a class act man! Everything about the way he conducts himself is the polar opposite to Bruce. I hope #NUFC get a result tomorrow of not coz we desperately need it but for him too. https://t.co/pqahTkBeFY — Chris Currie (@Wig82) October 29, 2021

Listening to Graeme Jones today and keeping in mind some reports yesterday about the manager, could it be that Leonardo Jardim is the manager. #NUFC — Himanshu Dhingra (@HD_07) October 29, 2021