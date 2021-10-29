 

Jones took charge of the Newcastle first team following the departure of Bruce and he has claimed that his remit remains until the Chelsea game this weekend.

 

While Bruce was widely unpopular amongst Newcastle fans, Jones has impressed the Magpies faithful with the way he conducts himself and speaks to the press.

 

 

Fans have taken to social media to praise Jones, and Skirgey admitted that the interim manager has been a breath of fresh air following the Bruce era at Newcastle.

 

Tom is pleased to listen to Jones and Chris is happy with the way the interim boss respects everyone and is completely different to his predecessor.

 

 

Mouth of the Tyne insisted that, unlike Bruce, Jones sound intelligent and positive during press conferences and is so different from his former boss.

 

Chris Curtis and Jonathan Grieve believe that the interim manager is a class act and treats the club with respect and dignity.

 

Himanshu Dhingra meanwhile is looking forward to the announcement of the new manager from the Newcastle board and floated a potential appointment.

 

It remains to be seen if Jones will have any part to play in the new manager’s backroom team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 