Former top flight star Alan McInally has explained that Leeds United will have a genuine problem if they do not get a result at Norwich City and feels they will have to be active in the winter transfer window.

The Yorkshire-based club have made a poor start to the season, sitting 17th in the Premier League table with just seven points from nine matches so far.

Leeds will be looking to add another three points to the table when they lock horns with bottom-placed Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday and McInally feels it is a very important game for the visitors.

The former top flight star is of the view that Patrick Bamford’s absence has impacted the Whites, but insisted that they should be doing better even without the Englishman.

McInally says that failing to get a result against Norwich would expose a genuine problem at Leeds and went on to suggest that they will have to be active in the winter transfer window.

Asked if Bamford’s absence has largely affected Leeds, McInally said on Footy Accumulators’ The Group Chat: “I think you can put it down to that, having said that, you expect that they should have a little bit more, Leeds.

“What they did last year, they didn’t just rely on Patrick Bamford, conceding goals this season has not been good.

“And, the game on Sunday is absolutely huge, if they don’t go to Norwich and get a result, then I genuinely think there is a problem, a genuine problem.

“They will have to be hugely more active in the market in January than they were the previous January.“

With Norwich yet to win a game in the league this season, Leeds will be hopeful of putting Daniel Farke’s side to the sword and earning their second win of the campaign on Sunday.