Gabriel Agbonlahor is of the view that Leeds United are in a crisis at the moment with the majority of their players not turning up on the pitch and stressed they need to spend more in the transfer market.

The Whites have struggled to reach their peak form this season, only managing one win in eight Premier League outings and are currently 17th in the standings.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has had to deal with injuries to a clutch of key players since the current campaign kicked off, with the likes of striker Patrick Bamford and full-back Luke Ayling still some way away from returning.

However, former top flight star Agbonlahor has insisted that Leeds are in a crisis at the moment as their Premier League rivals have started to figure out their style under Bielsa and have started to effectively deal with them.

Agbonlahor added that most of the Leeds players have not been performing up to expected levels and stressed they need to spend more in the transfer window and make some quality additions.

“[Rival Premier League clubs are matching Leeds’ work rate and] they are getting found out a bit”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT while discussing Leeds’ current situation.

“Yes, they have had injuries, well Bamford was in poor form before his injury.

“Kalvin Phillips has been probably their star player, Raphinha has been excellent for me but [Jack] Harrison has not tuned up this season, Daniel James has gone in and not done anything.

“Dan James has not done much when he has gone in there, Rodrigo has not scored a goal, so it is a crisis for Leeds.

“We talk about Newcastle [United] needing to spend more, Leeds have got to spend.

“They cannot keep expecting Raphinha to get them out of trouble and then get a goal.”

Leeds will have an opportunity to make further additions to their squad in the January transfer window, but Bielsa is known to be not keen on bringing in players mid-season.