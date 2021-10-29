 

The Midlands club are sitting 13th in the Premier League table and have lost their last three league games, ringing alarm bells for some fans.

 

The form has led to question marks over Smith’s future at Villa but fans are currently split on the work the Villa boss is currently doing at the moment.

 

 

A host have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with Twitter user Douglas Luiz believing Smith’s interpretation of improvement in his Villa side is warped and the players should be controlling the game better.

 

StanDubnar insisted that Smith is only providing excuses and distractions for some poor performances at the moment.

 

 

However, Tom and Sam believe Aston Villa fans need to calm down and they stressed that the Villa manager is still the right man for the club at the moment.

 

Other Villa fans are also desperate to see the side get a win in order to take some of the pressure off Smith and feel that some of the supporters are overreacting at the moment.

 

Gavin Wayne also believes that the narrative of the fans turning on Smith is exaggerated and feels he still retains the majority of the support from the Villa faithful.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 