A host of Aston Villa fans are split on Dean Smith as the Villans try to come out of a bad run of form and move up the table in the Premier League this season.

The Midlands club are sitting 13th in the Premier League table and have lost their last three league games, ringing alarm bells for some fans.

The form has led to question marks over Smith’s future at Villa but fans are currently split on the work the Villa boss is currently doing at the moment.

A host have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with Twitter user Douglas Luiz believing Smith’s interpretation of improvement in his Villa side is warped and the players should be controlling the game better.

StanDubnar insisted that Smith is only providing excuses and distractions for some poor performances at the moment.

However, Tom and Sam believe Aston Villa fans need to calm down and they stressed that the Villa manager is still the right man for the club at the moment.

Other Villa fans are also desperate to see the side get a win in order to take some of the pressure off Smith and feel that some of the supporters are overreacting at the moment.

Gavin Wayne also believes that the narrative of the fans turning on Smith is exaggerated and feels he still retains the majority of the support from the Villa faithful.

This guy thinks the only way to measure progress is league position. How about our players learning to take control of a game? That would indicate progress https://t.co/aN4IRN6fdB — Fake (@DOUGLASLUlZ) October 29, 2021

Smith desperately trying to detract from the recent 3 game shit show by mentioning our win at old Trafford. To then go on and make up a bunch of excuses as to why we lost when in reality we got battered in 2 of those 3 games is embarrassing #avfc https://t.co/KbkwOFFJqq — StanDubnar (@AvfcTribe) October 29, 2021

Smith is the right man for us currency, no doubt about it. Just hope he gets it right tomorrow. #avfc — Tom (@thomasjavfc) October 29, 2021

You have to question the mentality of some of our ‘fans’ who seem to turn against Smith at the slightest perceived injustice yet think Sanson (who has had about 15 good mins so far) is the solution to our problems. Remember who took us from mid table Championship side #avfc #utv — Simon (@SilverFoxZone) October 29, 2021

The comments to this🤦🏼🤦🏼

x3 games ago and it was “Deano give us a wave, Deano Deano give us a wave”

We’re ‘still only 4pts off a Euro spot in the league and we’ve had a difficult run of games with Key players missing.

Calm the F**k down 🤡🤡 #avfc https://t.co/RQYfMpb6E2 — My City. My Club. My Home🦁 (@UpTheVilla_AVFC) October 29, 2021

Desperate for a Villa win Sunday. Not because of our bad run, league standings or even the gentle rivalry with West Ham fans…just purely to shut up the moaning masses of doomsday Villa twits who can’t see the bigger picture. A bad run doesn’t make a bad manager/squad/club. #avfc — VillaVibes (@VibesVilla) October 29, 2021

Im very much in the camp of “the grass isnt always greener” with Smith. Yes, he has faults. Yes he has made mistakes. But im quite surprised that so many appear to be turning already. Surely the man has enough credit in the bank. #avfc — SussexVilla ⚽️🏀🥊 (@jamese9930) October 29, 2021