Norwich City star Kenny McLean has acknowledged Leeds United’s qualities as a team, but insisted that the Canaries are prepared for their battle against them.

Daniel Farke’s side will be looking to earn their first three points of the season when they lock horns with 17th-placed Leeds at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the game, Norwich star McLean has acknowledged Leeds’ qualities as a team, hailing the intense playing style they have implemented under Marcelo Bielsa.

McLean admitted that Leeds are a tough team to play against, but insisted that Norwich are ready for the battle, sending out a warning to the Yorkshire-based club.

The Scot claimed that the Canaries have what it takes to handle Leeds’ intensity before stressing the need for his side to implement their own gameplan.

“Leeds have got a lot of plaudits and rightly so”, McLean told Norwich’s matchday programme.

“The way they play is very intense and you can see the intensity that the manager wants them to work under, but we can handle that.

“We play that way as well and we are ready for that battle.

“We have got our own style of play that we need to implement onto the game, that maybe we haven’t done as much as we should have done this season.

“The opposition are always tough, but it is a game we are looking forward to and a battle we are ready for.”

As the former Championship foes go head to head in search of a win at Carrow Road on Sunday, it remains to be seen who will emerge victors.