Karl Darlow has revealed Newcastle United know what they have to do get themselves out of the relegation spots and stressed they will need just one result to get some momentum and claw their way back up the league.

The Magpies are yet to register a single win in the Premier League this season and are currently second bottom in the league table.

Newcastle saw a change in ownership earlier this month with a Saudi Arabia-led consortium buying the club from Mike Ashley and the new owners’ are determined to ensure their survival in the top flight.

Magpies shot-stopper Darlow has admitted Newcastle are in familiar territory at the moment in the league table but stressed they managed to get results and say afloat in the top flight.

Darlow added that Newcastle need just one result to go there way to build some momentum to help them push on can climb the rankings.

Asked whether there is a feeling in the squad that there is real job to be done to get themselves out of their current position so that the new era post takeover can continue at pace, Darlow told NUFC TV: “Yes, absolutely we know where we are.

“We have had it before.

“We have been in this situation couple of times, if not a few.

“We have struggled and we have pulled results out and we know that with a bit of momentum and then obviously with this [takeover] happening now, it is a bit of momentum will help us up the league.

“We just need that one result that we are striving for and we are working for day in and day out to get.”

The Tyneside giants are up for a tough test in the top flight at the weekend when they welcome league leaders Chelsea to St. James’ Park.