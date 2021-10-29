Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that the Owls are in communication with Everton about loan star Lewis Gibson regarding the player’s future at Hillsborough.

Gibson is on loan at the Owls for the duration of the season but his time at Hillsborough has been ravaged by injuries.

The youngster has made just a single appearance in League One for the Owls so far, playing only one half, and Moore has confirmed that with his current injury the centre-back could be out for a considerable amount of time.

Moore stated that the Owls are having discussions with the Toffees regarding how best to proceed regarding Gibson.

“He is going to be out for a little bit of time”, Moore said in a press conference.

“We will have a chat with Lewis and we are talking with Everton now in terms of where he is at and how best to deal with that situation.”

The Owls boss also revealed that the club are looking into the possibility of signing a defender in January but stressed that much would depend on the status of Gibson come the transfer window.

“Potentially”, Moore added when asked about whether the Owls intend to sign a defender in January.

“We are not at that stage yet.

“We will have a look when it comes up to January.

“There is a lot to be thinking about the team now in terms of going forward.

“Once I get more clarity on Lewis, we will have a chat.

“Nothing has been decided yet.

“He has sustained an injury and we are giving him rehab for when he is back.”

Gibson’s contract with the Toffees ends next summer and it remains to be seen what part the centre-back plays further at Hillsborough.