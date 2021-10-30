Arsene Wenger has hailed Mohamed Salah’s dribbling ability and is of the view that the Liverpool star is currently the best forward in the world.

The Egypt international has been in red hot form for Liverpool this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists from 13 appearances across all competitions so far.

Salah is now increasingly being lauded as the best player in the world at present, even ahead of Lionel Messi.

Salah displayed his ability to dribble past defenders in tight spaces with his goals against Manchester City, Watford and Atletico Madrid, and Wenger feels a player has to play street football to be able to do that.

The former Arsenal manager hailed the 29-year-old’s creativity and intelligence and claimed that he is the currently the best forward in the world.

“He’s top, top class and he’s certainly the best striker at the moment in the world because he does goals that nobody else can score“, Wenger said on beIN SPORTS.

“You have to play street football to dribble people like that in short spaces.

“He is full of confidence and he is creative.

“I believe, as well, he is very intelligent because the sign of players who always improve is intelligence.“

Salah failed to score against Brighton in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw on Saturday and the game was the first time he has not scored in a league clash since a meeting with Burnley in August.