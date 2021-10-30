Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that Brendan Rodgers does not have the strength of personality or character to be the Manchester United manager.

Rodgers has emerged as Manchester United’s first choice if they have sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming days and weeks.

Antonio Conte is interested in the job, but Manchester United have reservations over his combative nature and also believe he could be too demanding.

The Leicester boss is being favoured at the moment but Nicol insisted that Rodgers did not have a better record than Solskjaer at the moment when he was at Liverpool.

He believes that the Northern Irishman’s lack of trophies is the same problem that Solskjaer has and he does not understand why Manchester United are interested in him.

The former Red also insisted that Manchester United need a strong personality to manage the club and he does not feel Rodgers has that in him.

Nicol said on ESPN FC: “You are going for the same thing as the guy you are getting rid of.

“Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool had a worse record than Ole [at Manchester United]. Under Rodgers, they were seventh or sixth, second and then sixth.

“Ole has got United into the Champions League two out of three years, Brendan got Liverpool into the Champions League once in three years.

“We have sat here and criticised Ole from the minute he walked into the door because he loses big games, loses finals, he can’t win any trophies but how many trophies did Brendan win at Liverpool in three years? Zero.

“I am telling you Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a better record at Manchester United over the same period of time.

“I like the way he plays the game but we have sat here and all we said since Ole Gunnar got the job was at Manchester United it’s about trophies.

“Brendan had one of the biggest jobs ever at Liverpool and he never got a trophy the same as Mr Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“To manage one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United you need to have some sort of strength, some strong characteristic whether other people like you or not.

“The Mourinhos and Van Gaals, somebody you’d listen to, you don’t listen to Ole and nobody listens to Brendan Rodgers either.

“Brendan Rodgers doesn’t have the character to be the leader at Manchester United.”

Rodgers has resisted leaving Leicester but it is unclear whether he would be interested if Manchester United make an approach.