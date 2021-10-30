Former Leeds United star David Prutton is of the view that Joe Gelhardt can cause problems for Norwich City on Sunday and feels he could be a perfect option for the Whites.

The 19-year-old impressed for Marcelo Bielsa’s side against Wolves last weekend, coming on in the second half and winning the penalty from which Rodrigo scored and earned the side a point.

Impressed with his performance against Wolves, former Leeds star Prutton was hoping to see him start against Arsenal in the EFL Cup and was surprised when he was named on the bench.

Now, as Leeds travel to Norwich looking for their second league win of the season on Sunday, Prutton feels Gelhardt could be exactly what the Whites need in attack against the bottom-placed side.

Prutton, who feels Leeds have missed Patrick Bamford recently, explained that Gelhardt brings intensity to the team’s attack and thinks that he can cause problems for Norwich on Sunday.

“I think we were all quite surprised that Joe did not get a start at Arsenal after his display off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wolves“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But we still saw, in glimpses, a player who can cause the opposition problems and, obviously against Wolves he had that wonderful driving run that won the penalty.

“That showed what he is capable of and, if you unleash a player like that against a Norwich side that is low on confidence, then he can definitely cause them problems.

“Leeds finished the game against Wolves with Gelhardt and Rodrigo as their front pairing and there is a nice contrast in what those two bring to the game.

“But this recent spell has just shown what a huge miss Patrick Bamford has become and it’s not necessarily about him hoovering up goals or anything like that.

“It’s about the tempo that he sets at the top end of the pitch and, whoever comes in, has to replicate that.

“I am not saying that Rodrigo doesn’t work hard because he does but Gelhardt brings an intensity to the forward line which upsets the opposition and that could be nigh-on perfect for going to Norwich and trying to rustle up a victory.“

While Prutton feels Gelhardt should start against Norwich, it remains to be seen if Bielsa will stick with Rodrigo or give the teenager a start.