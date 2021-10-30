Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their side and substitutes to play host to Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Spurs booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup in midweek and have been drawn to face West Ham United as they look towards a potential Wembley final.

Now Nuno will be keen for his men to switch their focus back to Premier League action and pick up a much-needed three points by beating Manchester United this evening.

Ryan Sessegnon remains out of action for Tottenham.

In goal, Nuno selects the experienced Hugh Lloris after Pierluigi Gollini got a run-out at Burnley in midweek, while at the back he opts for Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as full-backs. In central defence, Cristian Romero partners Eric Dier.

Further up the pitch, Tottenham look to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to control midfield along with Oliver Skipp, while up top Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Nuno needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Rodon, Doherty, Reguilon, Alli, Ndombele, Bergwijn