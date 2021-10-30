Everton are looking at making a move for Monaco star Aleksandr Golovin, with their interest in the midfielder claimed to be serious.

Golovin was an important part of the Russia team that made it into the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup and later that summer he moved to the Ligue 1 club and penned a five-year deal.

The midfielder has 13 appearances to his name for the Ligue 1 club this season, including playing in all four of Monaco’s Champions League qualification matches.

He is now attracting interest from Everton, according to Russian outlet Championat.

A source was quoted as saying: “The Premier League club is showing serious interest in the Russian midfielder. So far, everything is at an initial stage.”

The Toffees are expected to be active in the January transfer window after offloading high-earner James Rodriguez.

Golovin could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if Monaco would be prepared to sanction a January transfer.

Monaco currently sit in eighth spot in the Ligue 1 standings and are also involved in the Europa League, where they sit on top of Group B following three games.