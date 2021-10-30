Former Netherlands and Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink has stressed that Blues star Hakim Ziyech needs to feel appreciated rather than being told that he is great.

Ziyech has struggled to nail down a spot in the Chelsea team since he joined the club last year and has continued to remain a squad player under Thomas Tuchel.

The Algerian was highly regarded in the Netherlands when he was at Ajax and Hiddink revealed that he would have made his debut for the Oranje under him if he had not been injured.

The former Chelsea and Netherlands boss stressed that Ziyech understands when he is truly appreciated and insisted that he needs to be feel loved rather than being sold platitudes.

The winger is now an Algerian international but Hiddink conceded that he could have easily played for the Netherlands if the chips fell right for him in 2015.

Hiddink told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “I would have really played Ziyech against Latvia, in my last international match.

“But he was injured in the run-up.

“He seemed to be a boy who feels whether something is genuine.

“You don’t have to tell him that you hold him in high regard, he needs to feel it.

“It’s a shame, he could have played for the Netherlands.”

Ziyech has made just one start in the Premier League this season and featured just two more times in the league from the bench.