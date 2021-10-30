A host of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to express their unhappiness after the Owls dropped yet more points in League One by being held at Cheltenham Town.

Darren Moore took his side to Cheltenham under pressure after Sheffield Wednesday had drawn their last three League One games, losing ground in the promotion battle.

They recovered from conceding an early goal to lead Cheltenham 2-1 with just eight minutes left, however an injury time goal for the home side ensured it ended 2-2 and the spoils were shared.

The Owls are now eleven points off league leaders Plymouth Argyle and a number of fans are firmly in the Moore out camp.

MC Owl insists that the only reason he has heard for keeping Moore is that the club cannot keep sacking managers, but he does not believe that is an acceptable reason to keep him in his post.

Steve thinks that Moore is only concerned about making sure Sheffield Wednesday do not lose games, while Reece is gaining no enjoyment from watching the Owls now and wants to see big changes.

Neil is shocked Moore is still manager, while Reece and KabulOwl feel even Jos Luhukay is preferable to Moore.

Jim is also in the Moore out camp and says the goodwill for him is gone, but dexteritybox does not appear to have yet joined those who want the manager gone, though he is losing faith.

The only reason I’ve seen from those who are just barely pro Moore for keeping him is ‘we can’t keep sacking managers, it never works’. If that is the ONLY reason then that simply shouldn’t be acceptable #swfc — MC Owl 🦉 (@mickenell) October 30, 2021

#swfc once again Darren Moore demonstrates that he is far more bothered about not losing than he ever has been about actually winning. We got another “result” — Steve:Beastie (@Beastie_) October 30, 2021

It’s just becoming so tedious to watch us. I don’t enjoy match day. I used to love Saturday for the football, but I just can’t be arsed with it. There is no enjoyment in watching us every week look like a bunch of strangers. Big changes needed. #Swfc — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) October 30, 2021

How is he still in a job #swfc — Neil Hunt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@neilreggiehunt) October 30, 2021

Bring back Jos #swfc — Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) October 30, 2021

Moore has to go. The good will has gone, leaving nothing but an atrocious record. Nice guys don’t finish last: they’ll finish 11th in League One, 30 points off automatic promotion #swfc #mooreout — Jim Mac (@WillisCorto) October 30, 2021