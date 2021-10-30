 

Darren Moore took his side to Cheltenham under pressure after Sheffield Wednesday had drawn their last three League One games, losing ground in the promotion battle.

 

They recovered from conceding an early goal to lead Cheltenham 2-1 with just eight minutes left, however an injury time goal for the home side ensured it ended 2-2 and the spoils were shared.

 

 

The Owls are now eleven points off league leaders Plymouth Argyle and a number of fans are firmly in the Moore out camp.

 

MC Owl insists that the only reason he has heard for keeping Moore is that the club cannot keep sacking managers, but he does not believe that is an acceptable reason to keep him in his post.

 

 

Steve thinks that Moore is only concerned about making sure Sheffield Wednesday do not lose games, while Reece is gaining no enjoyment from watching the Owls now and wants to see big changes.

 

Neil is shocked Moore is still manager, while Reece and KabulOwl feel even Jos Luhukay is preferable to Moore.

 

Jim is also in the Moore out camp and says the goodwill for him is gone, but dexteritybox does not appear to have yet joined those who want the manager gone, though he is losing faith.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 