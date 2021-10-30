Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh is looking forward to playing more against top-quality players after his debut against Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Drameh lasted the full 90 minutes during his Leeds debut, but Arsenal were the comfortable winners with a 2-0 scoreline, which saw the Whites crash out of the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old has been part of Leeds matchday squads in the Premier League this season but had to wait until Tuesday night to get his first opportunity in the senior team.

The teenager now wants to play more such games after getting a taste of it and wants to get more game time in the senior team this season.

The right-back wants to challenge himself against the kind of quality players he encountered at the Emirates and conceded that there were moments that he really struggled to cope with the step-up in levels.

However, he wants more such opportunities in order to improve as a player going forward.

Asked about his plan for the rest of the season, Drameh said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Break into the first team, keep getting appearances, keep playing well and keep improving.

“Play against players such as Gabriel Martinelli, [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Eddie] Nketiah, and even though he didn’t come on, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang.

“I want to keep playing against them and hopefully I can get better because there were some moments out there where I struggled.

“But I can learn from those moments and get better.”

It remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa gambles on Drameh in the Premier League given Leeds’ poor start to the season.