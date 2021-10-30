Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go more defensive against Tottenham Hotspur in order to arrest his side’s defensive slide.

Solskjaer is under pressure to save his job ahead of taking his side to north London to take on Tottenham today in the Premier League.

The 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool last weekend is looming large over the club and Manchester United have had just one point from their last four Premier League games.

Neville conceded that Manchester United’s performance today depends on whether the players have managed to recover mentally from the hammering they received at the hands of Liverpool.

The former Red Devil is expecting changes to the team and system and he feels Solskjaer will go more defensive by playing five at the back.

He is also keen to see Edinson Cavani lead the line at Tottenham, which could potentially see Cristiano Ronaldo come out of the starting eleven.

Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “Haven’t a clue [whether United will turn it around today]!

“Players looked vulnerable last week and it depends how fragile they are or whether they have recovered.

“Think he will go 5 at the back and hopefully stop shipping goals!

“Also Cavani up top.”

Manchester United have conceded nine goals in their last two Premier League games against Leicester and Liverpool, respectively.