Fixture: Leicester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners are unbeaten in six matches in the Premier League and that run is expected to face a stern test at Leicester today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line and Alexandre Lacazette has kept his place in the team on the back of a good run of form.

Thomas Partey and Sambi Lokonga will look to keep things ticking along in midfield and Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will look to provide attacking impetus.

Nuno Tavares has kept his place in the team at left-back and Gabriel and Ben White will form the centre-back pairing today.

Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli are some of the attacking options Arteta has on the bench today at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal Team vs Leicester City

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Cedric, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Odegaard, Martinelli