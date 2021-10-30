Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on South Korea international Kim Min-jae and are continuing to scout the defender despite his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Spurs were interested in the centre-back earlier this year and were linked with wanting to sign him from Chinese outfit Beijing Guoan.

Ultimately the move did not materialise and the centre-back instead went on to join Turkish club Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

There the South Korean star has a contract that lasts until the summer of 2025 and he has been a vital part of the Turkish side this season.

However, Spurs are still monitoring Kim and are scouting him at Fenerbahce, according to Turkish outlet En Son Haber.

The centre-back has made eleven appearances for the Turkish side so far, including playing every minute of their Europa League campaign.

Spurs have already got a South Korean star in their ranks in the form of Heung-Min Son and they could be looking to bring in another.

It remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce will sell Kim having just signed him this summer and if Tottenham will make an attempt in the forthcoming January transfer window.