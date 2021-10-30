A host of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media in the wake of Spurs’ 3-0 home defeat against Manchester United, with the tide of opinion turning against manager Nuno.

An under-pressure Manchester United, still reeling from a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs were eyeing a return to winning ways.

They produced a poor performance though and Manchester United ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Spurs did not register a single shot on target during the 90 minutes of the Premier League clash and Nuno’s approach left a host of fans unhappy.

Some supporters want to see Nuno sacked, but Liam does not feel that an elite manager would take the Tottenham job at the moment.

Matt detailed a statistic showing how poorly Tottenham are playing and wants chairman Daniel Levy to follow Nuno out of the door.

Nathan noted that Tottenham were linked with a host of managers before then appointing Nuno and feels the Portuguese is showing why he was not first choice.

James thinks Tottenham sacked a serial winner in Jose Mourinho and is of the view the current situation is unacceptable, while JaphTangGang wants Nuno out quickly.

Where do we go from here? I don’t see an elite manager coming anywhere near this squad. I don’t see any manager wanting to work under Levy. Genuinely worried about our long term future if we’ve got another decade of ENIC ownership — Liam Murphy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LiamSpurs1) October 30, 2021

2 hours and 16 minutes since #THFC last had a shot on target. Let that sink in. This is a professional football team, that can’t have a shot on target. Do me a favour. LEVY OUT. NUNO OUT. ENIC OUT. Absolute joke. #COYS — Matt Oliver (@MattOliver40) October 30, 2021

Got signal, the worst team I’ve ever seen. And its my clubs badge they’re wearing, Son & Lucas only ones worthy of wearing the shirt. Not made a decent signing since Lucas. Levy out of rabbits to pull, Nuno showing why he was indeed a last chance saloon choice #ENICOut #THFC — Nathan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENICOut (@ShelfSideNath) October 30, 2021

Nuno has no game plan, Kane does not want to be there. Again another game without any shots on target – Absolute joke club! #THFC #COYS #NuNO #LevyOut #ENICOut — Jay Quixote (@JayQuixote) October 30, 2021

Genuinely we sacked a serial winner 6 days before a major cup final & replaced him with this. It wouldn’t be accepted in any other walk of life yet at #THFC it’s just the norm. We have failure in our DNA #COYS #THFC #NunoOut #ENICOut — James HG • COYS • (@james_h_g) October 30, 2021 >

We really need to cut ties with Nuno. It was a big mistake. Levy and Paratici need to put their egos to the side, hold their hands up and come up with a resolution ASAP.#THFC #Spurs #COYS #NunoOut — JaphTangGang (@JTThfc1) October 30, 2021