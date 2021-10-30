 

An under-pressure Manchester United, still reeling from a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs were eyeing a return to winning ways.

 

They produced a poor performance though and Manchester United ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

 

 

Spurs did not register a single shot on target during the 90 minutes of the Premier League clash and Nuno’s approach left a host of fans unhappy.

 

Some supporters want to see Nuno sacked, but Liam does not feel that an elite manager would take the Tottenham job at the moment.

 

 

Matt detailed a statistic showing how poorly Tottenham are playing and wants chairman Daniel Levy to follow Nuno out of the door.

 

Nathan noted that Tottenham were linked with a host of managers before then appointing Nuno and feels the Portuguese is showing why he was not first choice.

 

James thinks Tottenham sacked a serial winner in Jose Mourinho and is of the view the current situation is unacceptable, while JaphTangGang wants Nuno out quickly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

