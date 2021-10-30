Arsenal loan star William Saliba has revealed how he has found the experience of playing under Jorge Sampaoli at Marseille, explaining that the Argentinean expects his players to do their jobs thoroughly.

After returning from a season-long loan spell at Nice, Saliba headed straight back to France in the summer transfer window, joining Marseille on another temporary deal.

While Arsenal insist Saliba is still in their plans for the future, the 20-year-old joined Marseille with a view to continuing his development under Sampaoli’s tutelage.

However, life under Sampaoli has not been easy for Saliba, who has explained that the Argentinean tactician demands his players to do their jobs thoroughly.

Lifting the lid on his experience playing under Sampaoli so far, the Arsenal loan star revealed that the 61-year-old would criticise him even if he got his passes slightly wrong.

“When I’m not hitting my passes enough, he says ‘These are kid’s passes’ and stuff like that“, Saliba told French television channel TF1.

“With him, you have to do everything thoroughly.“

Saliba also revealed that Sampaoli sometimes thinks he is Spanish before explaining that his communication with the Marseille boss is much more effective when there is a translator present.

“Sometimes he thinks I understand everything, he thinks I’m Spanish“, the defender said.

“But it’s better when there is a translator, even if I understand certain words.“

Saliba will be looking to kick on with his progress at Marseille ahead of returning to Arsenal next summer.