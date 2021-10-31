Tottenham Hotspur have re-established contact with Antonio Conte as they look to convince him to arrive at the north London club to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs have lost five of their opening ten Premier League games and they were audibly booed by the home fans following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Nuno is now fighting to save his job at Tottenham, just months after he arrived as the new Spurs boss in the summer.

The Portuguese’s tactics have come under fire and it has been claimed that Spurs are now seeking to bring in a replacement for him.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fabio Paratici has again launched an offensive to bring Conte to Tottenham in the coming days.

The Italian was contacted by Spurs last summer as well when they were looking for a new manager and the two sides had talks.

But the former Inter boss rejected the approach as he felt Tottenham’s ambition and plans did not match his.

However, the north London club are in contact with the 52-year-old again as they seek a replacement for Nuno.

Spurs want to sort out the arrival of a new manager and are hopeful of getting lucky with Conte on their second attempt.

The Italian is believed to be waiting for Manchester United where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still under pressure.