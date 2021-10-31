Ipswich Town loan star Armando Dobra has been hailed by Colchester United boss Hayden Mullins for his goalscoring performance for the U’s against Scunthorpe United.

Colchester earned their fourth League Two win of the season against Scunthorpe on Saturday, thanks to first-half goals from Freddie Sears and Dobra.

Dobra, who joined Colchester on a season-long loan deal from Ipswich in the summer, scored his first League Two goal for the U’s and left boss Mullins impressed with his performance.

The Colchester head coach labelled Dobra’s finish for his goal fantastic and also hailed the honesty he showed to not claim the U’s first of the evening.

Mullins is an admirer of Dobra’s dribbling ability and explained how he wanted the Ipswich loan star to give the opposition full-backs a horrible game by isolating him against them.

“Armando’s goal was a fantastic finish and it was a great start to the game“, Mullins was quoted as saying by the Essex County Standard.

“I thought he’d scored the first goal to be honest with you.

“But I asked him and he was quite honest and said it was Freddie’s goal – I’m not sure Freddie would have been so honest.

“He’s such a good little dribbler that you want to really try and isolate him, one v one.

“We asked him to stay really wide and try and get ball wide and try and give their full-backs a horrible time.

“I think Dobs coming inside and finishing how he did was fantastic.“

Dobra has made seven appearances across all competitions for Colchester so far, scoring two goals in the process.