Former Premier League star Craig Hignett is of the view that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not the same player as he was two seasons ago and believes he is close to being shown the door at Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s £35m move from Arsenal to Liverpool in 2017 has not gone according to plan, with injuries and inconsistent performances keeping him from establishing himself as a regular starter.

The Englishman, who is yet to fully convince the Liverpool faithful of his abilities, has become the subject of criticism again after the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Brighton on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain grabbed the assist for Liverpool’s second, but former Premier League star Hignett feels the midfielder has not done enough to warrant a place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad moving forward.

While Hignett thinks Oxlade-Chamberlain could be given until the end of the season to prove his worth, he believes the 28-year-old is close to being shown the door at Anfield.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain, I think, is close to being out of the door in my opinion“, Hignett said on BBC Radio Merseyside post match.

“I don’t think he has given enough now that he is fit, he might get until the end of the season, he might not, I don’t know.“

Hignett is aware of the abilities the former Arsenal midfielder possesses, but explained that he is not the same player as he was two seasons ago.

“No, he is not [the same player as he was two seasons ago]“, Hignett added.

“I don’t know, something about him just doesn’t look right, I don’t know whether he has changed his game, playing a bit deeper, whether it is cause he is not coming off a flank, I don’t know what it is.

“He has obviously got loads of ability and I like him as a footballer, but in terms of influencing games, he hasn’t got that same zip about him.

“He used to be really positive and go past people, when he got the ball he would go at the heart of people, he doesn’t seem to do that anymore.“

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2023, but it remains to be seen if he can see out his contract at the club as pressure continues to mount on him.