Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Glenn Hoddle has urged Harry Kane to get himself mentally right again and get himself sorted out for his own good, if not for the good of Spurs.

Kane has scored just once in the Premier League this season and his lack of form has mirrored Spurs, who have lost five of their opening ten league games of the campaign.

The striker wanted to move to Manchester City in the summer but Spurs were adamant about not losing him and made sure he stayed put despite his desire to leave the north London club.

Kane looked out of sorts during Spurs’ 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United and Hoddle conceded that he has been like that all season.

The former Tottenham boss stressed that the forward is not mentally in the right place and he needs to find the motivation within himself to get his season back on track.

He insisted that even the striker does not want to do it for Tottenham, he needs to get back to his scoring ways as England will need him in the World Cup next year.

Hoddle said on Premier League TV after the loss against the Red Devils: “It is not just today, it has summed up his performances through this season.

“Mentally I think he is distraught as he didn’t get his move, but now he has stayed at Tottenham he has got to get himself back to his best.

“The move didn’t happen, but mentally he looks like he is plodding. There is no zip about his game and that can start mentally.

“Motivation comes from within and he always had that since he was a young kid and that’s why he is as good he is.

“He has lost that, he is now got to look inside himself, get that back and even if it’s not for Tottenham, he wants to do it for England as he has got a World Cup coming in another year.

“At the end of the day, he has got to play for himself if nothing else. He is not doing himself any favours doing that.

“He is a wonderful player, but he has got to get his mind right and hopefully, everyone around him has got to start playing better.”

Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot last season and netted 33 times in all competitions.