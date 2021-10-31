Former Wigan Athletic chief executive Jonathan Jackson has conceded that losing Joe Gelhardt to Leeds United for a pittance was heartbreaking for him.

Gelhardt made an impact from the bench last Sunday when he came on against Wolves at Elland Road and won Leeds the penalty, which earned them a late point at home.

The 19-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the club and is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Leeds’ stable at the moment.

Leeds snapped him up for an initial fee of £700,000 last year from a cash-strapped Wigan, who were placed into administration.

Jackson conceded that Wigan could have done little then as that was the price the administrators had set even though they were not expecting the club to cash in on Gelhardt so soon.

He admitted that losing Gelhardt for such a price was heartbreaking and believes his value would have skyrocketed had he played more senior games for Wigan by then.

“They [the administrators] had to raise money to keep the club operational and they had a job to do”, Jackson told The Athletic.

“Although Joffy wasn’t sold immediately, very soon clubs were making offers.

“It was heartbreaking to see him leave for that figure.

“He could have been anything.

“If he’d played 40 games for us and scored 20 goals, who knew the value he could have been?”

Gelhardt is expected to get more first-team minutes at Leeds after making an impact, as the Whites look to climb the Premier League table.