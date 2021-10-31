Former Premier League star Craig Hignett has revealed that he has heard Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is a certainty to join Liverpool.

Bellingham has been an important player for Borussia Dortmund since joining from Birmingham City last year and is contracted to the German giants until the summer of 2025.

However, the 18-year-old could be on his way back to England soon, with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

As Bellingham continues to be linked with a return to England, former Premier League star Hignett has revealed that he has heard that the midfielder is going to Anfield.

Hignett disclosed that he is aware of Bellingham saying that he is joining Liverpool, but is not sure if the transfer is scheduled to happen in January or next summer.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound“, Hignett said on BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.“

While Hignett believes Bellingham is in line to join Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of the England international’s services and it remains to be seen if the transfer will go through.