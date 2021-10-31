Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson is hoping that after the disappointment of his side’s league result at the weekend, the Champions League match next week will be a special night for the Reds.

The Reds were leading 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League match on Saturday, but the Seagulls made a comeback and the game ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving Liverpool three points behind table-toppers Chelsea.

In their match earlier in the month against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool let a two-goal lid slip through as well, but ultimately they ended up winning the game 3-2 and the sides clash again next week.

Robertson revealed that the dressing room is dejected after the Brighton draw, but luckily the Reds have a quick turnaround.

The left-back is hoping that the Reds put the disappointment of the league match behind them and produce a display against the La Liga club at Anfield that will make the night a fantastic occasion.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site post-match, Robertson said: “The dressing room just now feels like a defeat, of course it does.

“Being 2-0 up and giving away a lead is never nice but we’ve got another game so quickly around the corner.

“We know what’s at stake, we know if we win we’ll secure a place in the last 16, which is incredible with the group we’ve got and through the minimum games we could have.

“So that has to be the aim but we have to play a lot better than we did today.

“We need to be a lot more consistent in what we do and if we do that then I believe we can get a result.

“Hopefully it’s another special night at Anfield with the fans right behind us.”

Having won all three of their previous group stage games, with a win at Anfield, Liverpool can confirm progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League by getting a win against Atletico Madrid.