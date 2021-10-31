Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett has admitted that the Black Cats’ 5-1 defeat to Rotherham United was painful and explained that they looked like boys playing against men.

The Wearside-based club suffered their fourth League One defeat of the season on Saturday, enduring a 5-1 beating at the hands of Paul Warne’s Rotherham.

Losing to the Millers saw Sunderland drop down to fifth in the table and former Black Cats captain Bennett has admitted that the match was painful to watch.

Bennett labelled the game a bad day at the office and conceded that the Black Cats were out-thought by their opponents in all areas of the game.

The Englishman explained that Sunderland looked like boys playing against men on Saturday and pointed out that the scoreline could have been a lot more worse for his former employers.

“Yes, it was indeed [a damaging defeat], it was painful“, Bennett said on BBC Radio Newcastle post match.

“A bad day at the office today, again we got outthought in all departments.

“Lost 5-1, it could have been more. You have to say, it was men against boys.“

Aiden McGeady was sent off in the 56th minute of the game, but Bennett is of the view that was not a turning point in the match as he feels Sunderland were second best throughout.

“No, that didn’t change the game, we were second best all afternoon even when we had eleven players“, Bennett said.

“It just made it – shall we say harder? More difficult.

“He [Lee Johnson] made a couple of changes at half-time to improve, but it didn’t work.“

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Rotherham when they lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.