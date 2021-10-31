Sheffield Wednesday star Chey Dunkley has insisted that the Owls need to start taking advantage of the teams above them dropping points, which they have been unable to do so far.

The Owls were leading the game at the weekend against Cheltenham Town when normal time was up, but conceded in injury time to drop points from a winning position for the third time in four league matches.

Wycombe Wanderers, Sunderland and Burton Albion all started the weekend above Sheffield Wednesday and all dropped points, with the Owls moving past the Brewers into eighth place, five points below the League One playoff spots.

Dunkley revealed that serious discussions are going on about how the Owls can improve their performance at both ends of the pitch.

The defender is keen that the Owls start notching up more wins soon as they need to capitalise on their rivals in the promotion hunt dropping points.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site post-match, Dunkley said: “Both ends of the pitch where we need to be better and I’ll keep talking about this.

“We are working on it, it’s not like just talking, we are working on it and hopefully the penny drops very soon because there’s teams above us who are helping us out right now and that’s why we are, what five points off the top and we’ve moved up.

“But [still] disappointed.”

While there may be regret in the dressing room regarding the points dropped from winning positions, the Owls have a quick turnaround as they face Sunderland midweek, a side above them and who lost over the weekend to make it two league losses in a row.