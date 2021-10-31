Sunderland star Dan Neil has insisted that playing a game in midweek in the EFL Cup is no excuse for the Black Cats’ sloppy performance in the defeat against Rotherham United over the weekend.

The Black Cats played in the fourth round of the EFL Cup in midweek against Queens Park Rangers and the game went all the way to penalties before Sunderland won.

The win in the EFL Cup was preceded by a defeat last weekend against Charlton Athletic and followed by a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Millers.

Neil stressed that Sunderland playing in midweek did not affect their display against Rotherham and he thinks no excuses can be made for the poor performance.

The midfielder stressed that the Black Cats squad had enough time to recover in between games and the players at the Stadium of Light know how to cope with the schedule so no excuse can be given for the defeat.

“I don’t want to make any excuses for that”, Neil told Sunderland’s official site post-match when asked if the match in midweek affected the Black Cats’ performance at the weekend.

“It wasn’t good enough full stop.

“We had Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to get prepared for this game and Saturday to Tuesday is a long time so all the lads know what it is like, what we need to body-wise, recovery-wise so I wouldn’t say that had any effect on it.

“We simply weren’t good enough today.”

The Black Cats have midweek games the next two weeks as well, namely a league game against Sheffield Wednesday first and then Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.