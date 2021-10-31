Nuno Espirito Santo could face the sack at Tottenham Hotspur, with talks being held over whether or not to make an immediate change, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Portuguese tactician made a bright start to his time as the Tottenham boss, leading the side to wins in his first three games in charge of the club.

However, the north London giants have struggled to maintain their form as they now sit eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points.

As Nuno struggles to turn things around at Tottenham, there are suggestions that he could face an immediate sack as the head coach of the club.

The 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday has prompted talks within Tottenham over the future of the former Wolves boss.

Discussions are being held today over whether or not to pull the plug on Nuno immediately and a decision could be made soon.

Nuno has been the subject of severe criticism from the Spurs fans after the side suffered back to back defeats to Manchester United and London rivals West Ham.

Tottenham are claimed to be in touch with Antonio Conte as they look for a possible replacement for Nuno and it remains to be seen if the Italian is interested in the job.