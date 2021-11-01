Former Fiorentina striker Claudio Desolati has told La Viola that they should cash in on Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave Fiorentina soon after turning down the offer of a new contract and next summer has been identified as the time the Italians could sell.

Vlahovic was chased by Tottenham in the summer and the club’s football managing director Fabio Paratici remains an admirer, being tipped to return for him next year; Spurs have held direct talks with Vlahovic’s entourage.

He has also recently popped up on Newcastle’s radar, with the newly rich Premier League side making initial enquiries about a swoop.

For former Fiorentina man Desolati, the club should not wait until next summer, but should sell Vlahovic in January as the fans will quickly lose patience with the striker over the coming months.

“It’s tough, if I was the club I would sell him in January”, Desolati, asked about Vlahovic, told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“If he stays until June, I can imagine that in the home games there will be whistles every time he makes a mistake.

“The fans in Florence feel teased: you can’t say you want to stay and then the opposite happens. It is better to say then as a player I commit myself but if another opportunity comes along I will consider it.

“The important thing is to be clear.

“I have seen Vlahovic decline lately, but it is normal, it is a psychological factor.”

Vlahovic is also set to have an option to remain in Serie A, with Juventus keen, though Fiorentina are suggested to prefer selling him abroad.